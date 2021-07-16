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UK Prison Town/Mega Prison UPDATE - More approved- Prison towns built next to crematoriums
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152 views • July 16, 2021
UK Prison Town/Mega Prison UPDATE - More approved- Prison towns built next to crematoriums
Wow, I looked into this a little more, and it seems they are approving more and more of these UK MEGA PRISONS as the weeks go by. 'Coincidently', of all places this could be positioned, they are being built directly next to the crematorium.
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXvSQfl_8qL4d4Al7tr6Oyw
Wow, I looked into this a little more, and it seems they are approving more and more of these UK MEGA PRISONS as the weeks go by. 'Coincidently', of all places this could be positioned, they are being built directly next to the crematorium.
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXvSQfl_8qL4d4Al7tr6Oyw
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