The Value of Simplicity Part 3

A couple of weeks ago I started my series about the 'Value of Simplicity' talking about one of the best to-do list hacks I’ve found in years. Last week I realized there was more to Simplicity and I talked about checklists, and I mentioned that templates would be relevant in relation to that, and that I would talk more about templates at some point. That is what I’m doing today - seeing how templates can help specially with things that need to be done again and again and again. The more organized we can be with things, the less monotonous life will seem as you will have more time for the fun stuff! This is all part of my continued attempt to make your working life and your personal life as easy, simple and straightforward as possible because the less effort you have to put in to being organized and in control of your environment the happier you will be. Yes, sirree!

