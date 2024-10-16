Barbara O'Neill - Caring for the Gut - Living Springs Retreat (2017)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The gastrointestinal tract is about 26 feet long and it starts at the mouth and ends at the rectum. During this presentation, Barbara explains the fascinating process from the moment food enters the body until it becomes microscopic particles that are later absorbed into the bloodstream.
Living Springs Health Retreat, Roanoke, AL.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YiKdNbo40Cw&t=1s
