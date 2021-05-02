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The Silence of the Pandas - What the WWF Isn’t Saying (2011)
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63 views • May 02, 2021
The day Prince Philip bagged a big cat
The WWF is the largest environmental protection organisation in the world. Trust in its green projects is almost limitless. Founded in 1961, it is the most influential lobby group for the environment in the world, thanks largely to its excellent contacts in both the political and industrial spheres. Behind the organisation’s eco-façade, the documentary maker uncovered explosive stories from all around the world.A year in the making, this film is a journey into the heart of the green empire and may shatter public faith in the panda forever.
• FULL INFO AT https://www.filmsforaction.org/watch/wwf-the-silence-of-the-pandas/?fbclid=IwAR1kFdoh_t4G718PYM6zZbgZnVGLjSyhcsXVZDY1KLDHh37THmcSAx6819M
The WWF is the largest environmental protection organisation in the world. Trust in its green projects is almost limitless. Founded in 1961, it is the most influential lobby group for the environment in the world, thanks largely to its excellent contacts in both the political and industrial spheres. Behind the organisation’s eco-façade, the documentary maker uncovered explosive stories from all around the world.A year in the making, this film is a journey into the heart of the green empire and may shatter public faith in the panda forever.
• FULL INFO AT https://www.filmsforaction.org/watch/wwf-the-silence-of-the-pandas/?fbclid=IwAR1kFdoh_t4G718PYM6zZbgZnVGLjSyhcsXVZDY1KLDHh37THmcSAx6819M
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