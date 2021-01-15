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PUTIN - OPERATION MINDPHUK
EVERYTHING MUST GO
EVERYTHING MUST GO
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84 views • January 15, 2021
From "Hypernormalisation" by Adam Curtis (2016)
.....governments, financiers, and technological utopians have, since the 1970s, given up on the complex "real world" and built a simpler "fake world" run by corporations and kept stable by politicians. The film was released on 16 October 2016

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HyperNormalisation

Vladislav Surkov

Influence outside Russia
Some outside Russia, such as Ned Reskinoff of ThinkProgress,[103] and Adam Curtis in the BBC documentary HyperNormalisation,[10] have claimed that Surkov's unique blend of politics and theatre have begun to affect countries outside of Russia,[104] most notably the United States with the selection of Donald Trump for the 2016 US Republican nomination and Trump's subsequent campaign and election victory.

In an editorial for the London Review of Books quoted by Curtis, Peter Pomerantsev describes Putin's Russia thus:

In contemporary Russia, unlike the old USSR or present-day North Korea, the stage is constantly changing: the country is a dictatorship in the morning, a democracy at lunch, an oligarchy by suppertime, while, backstage, oil companies are expropriated, journalists killed, billions siphoned away. Surkov is at the centre of the show, sponsoring nationalist skinheads one moment, backing human rights groups the next. It's a strategy of power based on keeping any opposition there may be constantly confused, a ceaseless shape-shifting that is unstoppable because it's indefinable.

— Peter Pomerantsev, in "Putin's Rasputin", London Review of Books issue of 20 October 2011[8]
Curtis claims that Trump used a similar strategy to become president of the United States, and hints that Trump's Surkovian origins caused Putin to express his admiration for Trump in Russian media.[105][106]

Surkov has boasted that "Russia is playing with the West's minds", "They don't know how to deal with their own changed consciousness."[107]
Keywords
terrormind controlpsywarominfluence operationsdissemblingoperation mindfuck
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