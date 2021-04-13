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PATRIOTS IN TUNE show #343: DONI ANTHONY - The Next Mayor Of Arlington, #TX 4-12-2021
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10 views • April 13, 2021
Hey everybody, start spreading the news... It’s time to Tune In 2 “In Tune"🎵🇺🇸on the Patriots In Tune show, the hottest talk show on the net! 🗽Hosted by Toots Sweet & the lovely Jewels where politics music & laughter collide. Tonight’s special guest: Doni Anthony: https://www.doniformayor.com/
WHO IS DONI?
Doni is a fervent activist, who promotes American values, defends our 1st and 2nd amendments, and stands up against hateful behavior & divisive speech.
She currently co-leads two community groups that promote community involvement through various social and activist events.
She has been an outspoken defender of these values and the respect for our country, our flag, and citizens, both through community involvement, her social media presence, as well as public speeches throughout the Dallas & Fort Worth areas.
Why Now?
For years I've watched the government behave differently than I expected. My education taught me that the Constitution was the law of the land.
That:
"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.-"
Today, these rights appear to be only words. The government has decided to take the Creator's place, and now they are dictating our every move. Are you starting to notice the pattern too?
I have, and I've decided enough is enough, and it's time for someone to do something about it. I decided to stop preaching about it and starting doing something about it.
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET/4:00pm EST &
Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT
Join the Mighty200+ & PatriotsInTune: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
WHO IS DONI?
Doni is a fervent activist, who promotes American values, defends our 1st and 2nd amendments, and stands up against hateful behavior & divisive speech.
She currently co-leads two community groups that promote community involvement through various social and activist events.
She has been an outspoken defender of these values and the respect for our country, our flag, and citizens, both through community involvement, her social media presence, as well as public speeches throughout the Dallas & Fort Worth areas.
Why Now?
For years I've watched the government behave differently than I expected. My education taught me that the Constitution was the law of the land.
That:
"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.-"
Today, these rights appear to be only words. The government has decided to take the Creator's place, and now they are dictating our every move. Are you starting to notice the pattern too?
I have, and I've decided enough is enough, and it's time for someone to do something about it. I decided to stop preaching about it and starting doing something about it.
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET/4:00pm EST &
Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT
Join the Mighty200+ & PatriotsInTune: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
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