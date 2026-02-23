38 New Health Codes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The World Health Organisation just ‘partnered’ with the World Customs Organisation to create 38 new customs product codes—specifically for genocidal human vaccines, plus related items like face masks, PPE, and even ambulances. And they’re selling it, of course, under the monotonously familiar banner of strengthening emergency preparedness. Is this another round of 'here we go again'