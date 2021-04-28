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Jon Benet Ramsey Revelations (Film)
Real Deal Media
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151 views • April 28, 2021
Real Deal Films Presents 'JonBenet Ramsey Revelations'
A short Documentary by Dean Ryan

In the year 2017, while in Boulder, Colorado Dean Ryan was given the confessions of a dying man. This terminally ill man was Boulder Municipal Judge William H. Long.
His confessions reveal the cover-up, identity and motive of the participants in the JonBenet murder. The Film Begins in front of the Ramsey house in Boulder, CO and ends with a confession read through of Judge Long's detailed knowledge.
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(Bio)
Dean Ryan is the Founder of RealDealMedia.com and Producer/Host/Writer of 'The Real Deal Report' & 'LateNite Update'

He started his career as the creator and executive producer of the 'Fashion Rock Show', for which he later sold to Vh1's 'Fashion Rocks' in 2013.

Over the course of the next several years he became a news Producer/Writer for Infowars, 21st Century Wire, Coast To Coast AM, NextNewsNetwork, News2Share, Natural News and co-host of 'Truth Be Told' on iHeart Media

• 2012 'Fashion Rock Show' featured at the London Olympia Arena

• 2014 Exclusive On-Scene coverage of the Sydney Hostage Siege for Next News Network.

• 2015 1st western reporter to cover the mass Cuban Refugee Crisis in Central America for Natural News.

• 4x Annual Keynote Speaker at the Conscious Life Expo Los Angeles

• 2016 Organized the 'Tiny Houses for the Homeless' Rally at Los Angeles City Hall

• 2017 Exclusive Reports on Las Vegas Massacre and the JonBenet Ramsey cold case.

• Produced and Hosted 'STAND' Las Vegas, an event to free political prisoners, the Bundy Family & their supporters.

• 2018 Alongside Roger Stone, achieved a full Presidential Pardon for the Hammond Family of Oregon.

Having traveled the world at an early age and living in many different countries, Ryan is a cultured explorer with an understanding of the human condition.
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childrenfilmramseydean ryanreal deal media
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