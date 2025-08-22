NWO: from Trump’s COVID-19 warp speed initiative to a US police state

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





From the COVID-19 warp speed initiative of President Trump to signs of authoritarianism by sending security forces to minimize crime in Washington DC. Are these the signs of an upcoming US police state?





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington