Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CCPs Wars All Serve Its Political Infighting
1 view
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/t53489849

In his Grand Live Broadcast on October 9, Miles Guo explained how the U.S. came to a conclusion that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would not invade Taiwan in the near future, a mistake based on the assumption that the CCP has a normal mindset on its military and economy strengths. However, all of the CCPs wars so far only serve its political infighting ---eliminating the opponent force inside the party by sending them to wars during the era of Mao Zedong

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket