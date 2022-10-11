CCPs Wars All Serve Its Political Infighting

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53489849
In his Grand Live Broadcast on October 9, Miles Guo explained how the U.S. came to a conclusion that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would not invade Taiwan in the near future, a mistake based on the assumption that the CCP has a normal mindset on its military and economy strengths. However, all of the CCPs wars so far only serve its political infighting ---eliminating the opponent force inside the party by sending them to wars during the era of Mao Zedong