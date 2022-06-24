Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals Hidden Mysteries of Life in the Milky Way Galaxy

VA #81 Creator Reveals Hidden Mysteries of Life in the Milky Way Galaxy





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Is the Earth blessed by its biodiversity, having millions of species? Why are there so many harsh environments and ever-changing seasons? Were there ever human-like Martians, and are they still alive somewhere? How did Mars lose most of its atmosphere? What do humans, dolphins, and whales have in common besides intelligence? Are there planets with methane-based life? How many extraterrestrial species live on or near the Earth? Creator explains why so many things we take for granted have a special purpose, or are sinister deceptions, and how and when we will travel among the stars. Join us!

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