[Aug 24, 2016] TFR - 81 - Revolutionary Radio with Brian Mullin: Balls Out Physics
Rob Skiba
My guest for this show was Brian Mullin. He is a practicing civil and structural engineer, licensed as a professional engineer in 4 states and he has a YouTube channel, wherein he uses his skills as an engineer to question the shape and nature of the world upon which we live. Many of his tests and ideas seem to indicate a flat Earth – or at the very least, calls much of what we believe concerning the spherical Earth into question.

