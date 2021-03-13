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Parents Escorted Off The Plane For Not Allowing 1yr Old Wearing A Mask Then All Passengers Decided To Leave The Plane In Protest
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3714 views • March 13, 2021
ISRAEL
Parents do not want their 1-year-old child to wear a mask and are escorted off the plane by the police. At that point all passengers decide to leave the plane in protest.
Parents do not want their 1-year-old child to wear a mask and are escorted off the plane by the police. At that point all passengers decide to leave the plane in protest.
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