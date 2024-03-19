Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Changes
channel image
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
45 Subscribers
14 views
Published 14 hours ago

Changes are inevitable. They are affected by both internal and external factors.

The greatest challenges are in identifying when changes are manipulated intentionally by hidden influencers to our detriment, and figuring out who, why, how and what to do to block or counter those plans.

We have a lot of changes to sort through and correct.


~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com

~ program archives, notes, resources: 

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ survival preparedness: http://survivethechanges.com

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com

~ silver, gold & timely opportunity: https://easierstreet.com



Keywords
weaponsdeceptiongeoengineeringchangesenergyempirepowerclimateweathermanipulationpandemiccrisiswarssecretpoisonsfaminetransformationdisasterscorporatepsychologicalplanseconomicsocietieswealthythink-tank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket