The Root Cause of Limited Food Supply #shorts

Here are some reasons why parts of the world are experiencing food shortage supply problems:

Joel Salatin, who runs Polyface Farms, reveals some shocking reasons why parts of the world are starving despite the abundance of food. According to Joel, there is more than enough food to go around. However, there are a few problems causing food shortages all over the world.

Let me ask you this: When you go food shopping, is the produce’s appearance a factor for you when you’re selecting what goes in your basket? 🥕

How much of your produce do you actually remember to consume and how much of it ends up getting tossed? 🗑️

These simple things may seem inconsequential however they actually have a HUGE impact on the world’s food supply.

Joel also shares that apart from these wasteful consumer practices, there are also socio-politcal issues stopping food from reaching hungry mouths. ⛔

Do you agree with Joel’s message about food and hunger issues? Type YES if you agree.