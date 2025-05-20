PONTE ROMANA is what the Portugues call this remarkable bridge which was build 1,700 years ago in the third century by the Romans who occupied this area. It is made of local limestone and mortared together. The road is cobblestone and is still intact after all these years. Its full name is PONTE E VIA ROMANAS DA CATRIBANA. The road connected a local castle to other roads, crossing a permanent stream known as Ribeira da Boleias.

Here you can experience walking across this old bridge which was kept up with ocasional maintenance by the Romans. Truly a look back in history! Enjoy the experience!