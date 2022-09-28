J6 Political Prisoner Ryan Samsel Atrocious Treatment, Beatings, Loss of Sight, etc

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Jan. 6 Prisoner Beaten til He Lost an Eye, Later He Was Tied to Chair for 12 Hours, Now He Has Blood Clots and Precancerous Growths, Government Won’t Allow Him Medical Treatment – They Want Him Dead –
Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/jan-6-prisoner-beaten-til-lost-eye-later-tied-chair-12-hours-now-blood-clots-precancerous-growths-government-wont-allow-medical-treatment-want-dead/