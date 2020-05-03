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Big Gong Show From Do All Outdoors - Shotgunning Test
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33 views • May 03, 2020
Today we put the Big Gong Show self healing target from Do All Outdoors to the test. How well will it hold up so some shotgunning?
The Big Gong Show Target
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Do All Outdoors
https://doalloutdoors.com/
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CloverTac On Patreon
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The Big Gong Show Target
https://amzn.to/2RWGfLL
Do All Outdoors
https://doalloutdoors.com/
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
Shirts, Swag & More
http://www.clovertac.com
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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