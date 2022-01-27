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This is what PATRIOTISM is. Canadian truckers will go down in history as HEROES! Every day people doing an exceptional thing.
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80 views • January 27, 2022
Kayleigh McEnany, [1/27/2022 7:10 AM]
This is what PATRIOTISM is all about. Strength, unity, resolve, passion, and a moral code that benefits society.
Absolutely brilliant Canada.
KEEP FIGHTING!!!!
We are with you 👊🏻🇨🇦
Kayleigh McEnany (https://t.me/kmcenanychannel)
This is what PATRIOTISM is all about. Strength, unity, resolve, passion, and a moral code that benefits society.
Absolutely brilliant Canada.
KEEP FIGHTING!!!!
We are with you 👊🏻🇨🇦
Kayleigh McEnany (https://t.me/kmcenanychannel)
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