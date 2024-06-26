6/26/24 Russia Warns: US Bird Flu Bi_Weapon Release, DNC's Plan: "Anger Trump" in Debate #LundenTown

6/26/24: Today, Russian General warns: US may release Avian Flu Bioweapon soon and blame the Kremlin, who has identified that labs have been moved to the Congo (DRC). Meanwhile, The DNC's strategy for the debate: Anger/Trigger Trump! JJ Carrol warns: Dissident camps already have DoD Bids in place for construction and many already built....This video terminated while being recorded on a streaming service at 34 mins. The rest of the news intended for today will be reported on Friday! With 131 days to the election, all Americans fighting for the survival of USA Sovereignty must take ACTION! You Are FREE!





Pre-debate: Where's Joe?

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/what-are-they-hiding-no-photos-videos-sightings/





SCOTUS Declares Free Speech Dead in Ruling:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/supreme-court-rules-most-important-free-speech-case/





Read Justice Alito's Dissenting Opinion on SCOTUS decision today:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/read-scotus-justice-alitos-dissenting-opinion-criticizing-govt-effort-to-control-free-speech-in-monumental-case/





Biden's "Cheap Fakes" Taskforce reinforced by SCOTUS decision today:

https://www.breitbart.com/2024-election/2024/06/19/report-biden-campaign-creates-special-task-force-to-mitigate-cheap-fake-videos/





Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) to force vote for Merrick Garland's Arrest:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/just-rep-anna-paulina-luna-lowers-boom-merrick/





Russia Releases Warning: US may release Avian Flu Bioweapon: watch video

https://www.infowars.com/posts/false-flag-alert-russian-mod-warns-usa-set-to-release-avian-bioweapon-ahead-of-2024-election-blame-new-pandemic-on-putin/





Lunden Roberts, mother of Hunter Biden's daughter, Navy, releases book:

https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510782297/out-of-the-shadows/





Jeremy Brown, former Green Beret, now imprisoned for 1000 days for J6 after FBI tried to set him up:

https://americangulag.org/never-forget-us-government-has-now-held-jeremy-brown-in-prison-for-1000-days-for-leaking-video-of-fbi-trying-to-recruit-him-for-january-6/





Jamaal Bowman, Squad Member, loses re-election campaign in NY!

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jun/25/new-york-democratic-primary-jamaal-bowman





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!