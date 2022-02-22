Capitol fencing erected ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address

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Heavy-duty fencing will be installed around the Capitol ahead of President biden’s 1 March State of the Union address, as authorities anticipate a possible Freedom Convoy plan to arrive at the event. (Fox News)
Law enforcement are reportedly aware of protestor plans, but a statement added that "as with any demonstration, the USCP will facilitate lawful First Amendment activity."