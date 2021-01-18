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Vegan Instant Pot® Tofu Vegetable Rice | Side Dish Recipes
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21 views • January 18, 2021
This recipe is very delicious, and it can be eaten alone if you want. But if you want, you can eat it with some avocadoes and turn it into a full meal!
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Recipe Link: https://www.allmaderecipes.com/recipes/vegan-instant-pot-vegetable-rice-with-tofu/
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Nutri Chopper: https://ebay.to/2XrDq7z
Our Website: https://www.allmaderecipes.com/
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Links:
Recipe Link: https://www.allmaderecipes.com/recipes/vegan-instant-pot-vegetable-rice-with-tofu/
Instant Pot: https://ebay.to/3blAwJB
Nutri Chopper: https://ebay.to/2XrDq7z
Our Website: https://www.allmaderecipes.com/
Subscribe so you don't miss any tasty recipes! ➤ https://bit.ly/3mCk9dH
_____________________________________________________
FOLLOW US:
🡻
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allmaderecipes
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allmaderecipes
Twitter: https://twitter.com/allmaderecipes
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/allmaderecipes
Tumblr: https://allmaderecipes.tumblr.com/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@allmaderecipes
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/allmaderecipes
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@allmaderecipes
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/allmaderecipes
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@allmaderecipes
_____________________________________________________
#vegan #tofu #instantpot
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