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On Saturday, December 12, Harley addressed the Schiller Institute's conference, "The World after the U.S. Election Creating A World Based on Reason." His address, titled, "The Regime Change Coup Can Still Be Defeated," is excerpted above in lieu of a daily update this morning.
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