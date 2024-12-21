Time To Look Up In The Daytime Too People...Please 12/19/24 -- CALIFORNIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I know many people are now witnessing the creepy drone looking vehicles over their homes and cities at night. It's time we all watch what is going on in the daytime too. This is not airport traffic......no way. AND the Night Vehicles have been caught spewing also. Think about that. I will be online again soon. Thanks to all of you who are catching on to this insanity. By the way...there are many orbs floating along with these strange lit up vehicles they call drones. I believe the orbs are coming from the oceans. I have seen it before....and there are many videos about it. Could be a whole civilizations of high tech beings under our oceans. Look into it.
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia601605.us.archive.org/35/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
David Yates
https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
Luis Edward Diani
https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos
Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos
Sunfire Sky
https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos
ABQ Skywatcher
https://www.youtube.com/@ABQSkywatcher/videos
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
Shared from and subscribe to:
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos