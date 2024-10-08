© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MY MONTANA HONEY
I got a gal name o' Montana Honey
She don't rob my gold She don't steal my money
All my nights is sweet All my days is sunny
Golden with the love of my Montana honey
We got a love like a Montana mountain
Sparkling like a spring from a fontana fountain
When she's far away all my days I'm a- countin'
'Til she come back home and I'm a singin' and a-shoutin'
That
I got a gal name o' Montana Honey
She don't rob my gold She don't steal my money
All my nights is sweet All my is days sunny
Golden with the love of my Monatana honey
Kisses so sweet they set my heart a- kilter
More precious than a ring of Montana silver
Big as the sky up in big sky country
That's our kind of love so warm 'n comfy
Now
I got a gal name o' Montana Honey
She don't rob my gold She don't steal my money
All my nights is sweet All my days is sunny
Golden with the love of my Monatana honey
Golden with the love Of my Montana honey
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2024