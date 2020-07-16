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Apostle Charles Turner III prophetic vision of America, "It was like a war zone."
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83 views • July 16, 2020
In this 34-minute message, I share more prophetic insights into events coming in the second half of 2020, including a powerful prophetic dream received by Apostle Charles Turner III in which he saw mass hysteria which he described, "It was like a war zone. And God told him, "September, October, November. Warn the people."
For more messages like this, visit
https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
Apostle Charles Turner III full 25-minute version of his dream:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMw26jauMyE
James Bailey dream revealing a military event causing sudden drop in markets:
https://z3news.com/w/prophetic-dream-shows-big-drop-equity-market/
Maurice Sklar prophetic visions of next five months:
https://z3news.com/w/maurice-sklar-5-months-determine-future-america/
Pastor Dana Coverstone's prophetic dreams reveal events coming in 2020
https://z3news.com/w/brace-warning-sept-nov-major-chaos-foreign-troops-hyperinflation/
For more messages like this, visit
https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
Apostle Charles Turner III full 25-minute version of his dream:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMw26jauMyE
James Bailey dream revealing a military event causing sudden drop in markets:
https://z3news.com/w/prophetic-dream-shows-big-drop-equity-market/
Maurice Sklar prophetic visions of next five months:
https://z3news.com/w/maurice-sklar-5-months-determine-future-america/
Pastor Dana Coverstone's prophetic dreams reveal events coming in 2020
https://z3news.com/w/brace-warning-sept-nov-major-chaos-foreign-troops-hyperinflation/
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