RT News - November 23 2024 6AM GMT
89 views • 5 months ago

Nov 23, 2024

rt.com


Russia destroys a military industrial facility in Ukraine with its newest hypersonic missile. Vladimir Putin has ordered the unrivaled weapon into mass production. At least four people reported killed and dozens wounded as a new wave of Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon overnight hit residential areas in the capital's southern suburbs. Haiti's foreign minister summons the French ambassador after Emmanuel Macron criticizes the transition government in very undiplomatic terms - calling them 'completely dumb'.

