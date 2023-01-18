The Psychology Experiments NOBODY Wants You To Know!

Whether it's in politics or psychology, you were never told about a common mentality which is the causal factor to ALL atrocity and evil in the world. This documentary features the only solution to the Stanford Prison & Stanley Milgram experiments.
Part 1: The Known Experiments 00:00
Part 2: The Unknown Belief Behind All Evil 28:00
