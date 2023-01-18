Create New Account
The Psychology Experiments NOBODY Wants You To Know!
Whether it's in politics or psychology, you were never told about a common mentality which is the causal factor to ALL atrocity and evil in the world. This documentary features the only solution to the Stanford Prison & Stanley Milgram experiments. Part 1: The Known Experiments 00:00 Part 2: The Unknown Belief Behind All Evil 28:00 Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth #evil #documentaries #documentary #experiment #controversy #viral #powerful #motivational #inspirational #pyschology #psychiatry Psychology Experiments Psychology Politics Psychology Politics Authority Psychology Authority Belief In Authority You Are Evil

