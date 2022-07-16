Trailer/Teaser for: THE ULTIMATE ESCAPE IN THE AFTERLIFE

The ultimate escape in the afterlife!

The life exits that shape our path…

On the road to the final exit from the incarnation trap!

How to make the right decisions on our liberation during physical death, at the moment of departure from our carnal vehicle?

According to numerous testimonies of Near Death Experiences, according to ancient texts and oral traditions describing the persistent illusion of our world, we’re being presented with various scenarios at the moment of our physical death...

Our choices at Time T of the final crossing will determine our ultimate destination in a flash of consciousness...

Everything that is "above" (in fact right beside us, in the Astral realm) is like what is below…

The stratagems and traps to make us feel guilty and convince us to come back, either in this life, or for the next recycling session of our sparks of consciousness, are, like our entire dimension, based on lies and permanent inversion!

Our life review flashing rapidly, the tunnel of light, various deceased presenting themselves to us, religious archetypes, real and fake holographic lights, false gods, aliens, demons, angels, archangels…. The whole bestiary of the astralized soul catching technology will be mentioned...

How to permanently exit the astral realm and this dimension, overcome and circumvent this recycling control grid technology via intention...

And reconnect to our true spirit essence outside the matrix, the zero point zone, in order to decide on what creation we can join next or create ourselves...

See you soon for the rest of this upcoming epic... which concerns all of us, real conscious humans!

Directed by Marc Gray with the participation of MAB, David Bouquet, Michel Rousseau, Wayne Bush, Mélodie Rg and more…

Follow the project on my web page : https://freedomufos.com/projets-en-cours/