112th anniversary of the Titanic attack - Rethink your world view!
On the occasion of the 112th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic, we are once again broadcasting our program on the perfidiously engineered sinking of the Titanic. For did you know that the richest financiers in the world went down with the Titanic, all of them opponents of the private central bank system FED? Invited by J.P. Morgan, owner of the Titanic, who himself canceled at the last minute. The following year, this private central banking system, a global debt trap, was then introduced without resistance ... A crime against humanity is conclusively exposed!

