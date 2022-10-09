Global Alert News - #374 - Dane Wigington

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One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday October 8, 2022. ~ Dane covers the climate controllers maintaining the decade long mega-drought...ruining the once bountiful food growing regions in California, Europe, and elsewhere. Also heat records are continually being manipulated and broken, while none of it is natural weather....it's engineered. Ukraine news.