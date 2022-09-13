THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [FULL] Tuesday 9/13/22 • Political Purge: DOJ Trying to Spread Fear, Annihilate the First Amendment

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POLITICAL PURGE: DOJ TRYING TO SPREAD FEAR, ANNIHILATE THE FIRST AMENDMENTJustice Dept. demand Trump allies surrender all communications related to “any claim that the vice president and/or president of the Senate had the authority to reject or choose not to count presidential electors.”
This is a clear violation of the First Amendment. Tune in NOW! We're witnessing unprecedented history!
INFOWARS2022.COM
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