Ep. 46: The World's Most Dangerous Man

Alex Jones predicted 9-11, in detail and on camera, months before it happened.
How did he do that?
And why did the government decide to destroy him after he did?
Tucker On Xwitter | 7 December 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1732897835572461582
