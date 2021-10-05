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U.S. Mint Ready to Release $1 Trillion Coin
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247 views • October 05, 2021
Today on TruNews Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart expose the Jewish financial control that is holding the US and the world in slavery, even going so far as to eliminate the debt ceiling and issuing a trillion-dollar coin for debt. Rick lists all the Jewish Zionists currently serving in the ‘diverse’ Biden administration.
In the final segment, Rick and Doc continue to look at Matthew 21, and ask what is the inheritance the Jewish leaders wanted to steal from the Messiah and Son of God Jesus Christ?
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/5/21
In the final segment, Rick and Doc continue to look at Matthew 21, and ask what is the inheritance the Jewish leaders wanted to steal from the Messiah and Son of God Jesus Christ?
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/5/21
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