Listen To Canadian Government Laugh During Issue About Canadians Unable To Afford Food!!

We may be dealing with off-the-charts level of evil… and Canadians expect THEM to fix our problems?

You ready to believe in conspiracies now??

We may be dealing with off-the-charts level of evil... and Canadians expect THEM to fix our problems?Canadian MPs make $180K to sell us out



O.N.E. News Canada news





Source - https://www.ournewearthnews.com/2022/06/11/listen-to-canadian-government-laugh-at-canadians-unable-to-afford-food/

