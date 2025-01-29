BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌍 Depopulation: The Agenda Hidden in Plain Sight
316 views • 3 months ago

Why would the elites push an agenda to depopulate the planet? Hear it straight from their own mouths. Since the early 70s, the Rockefellers and others have openly discussed global population control, masking it under terms like “quality of life” and “planetary health.” This isn’t a conspiracy—it’s a carefully orchestrated plan decades in the making.


Piece by piece, like a grandmaster chess game, they’ve set up systems to centralize control of our food, water, air, monetary systems, and even our souls. This isn’t about saving the planet; it’s about control and ensuring only a few at the top benefit.


We must band together, reclaim control, and build a system that works for humanity—not against it.


Want to stay informed and learn how to protect yourself from these agendas? Comment "ALLIANCE" or subscribe to The Michael Gibson Alliance for uncensored insights and actionable strategies. Visit www.michaelsgibson.com for more information. 🌱


#ExposeTheTruth #DepopulationAgenda #WakeUp #UncensoredTruth #MichaelGibsonAlliance #GlobalControl #StayInformed #ProtectHumanity

