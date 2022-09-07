Julie Green Prophecy Fulfilled - Fauci, Cheney, FBI

Today’s guest, Julie Green gets “Gods News Before the News” and we discuss prophecy fulfilled, what God is saying about the FBI, Fauci, Liz Cheney, and MORE of what is to come!!!

Julie Green has been an Associate Pastor at Faith Family Fellowship for more than 10 years, in late 2020, God told her to get on YouTube to encourage and nourish His people. JGMI was founded on April 15, 2021 and has been transforming lives through God’s unconditional love, His Word, and the hope of a personal relationship with Him.

JULIE GREEN MINISTRIES

P.O. BOX 1252

BETTENDORF, IA 52722

JGMI WEBSITE: https://www.jgminternational.org/

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/JULIEGREENMINISTRIES

LOCALS: https://juliegreen.locals.com

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