The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC
Iodine & The Salt Loading Protocol (Eliminate Bromide Detox Symptoms) - https://bit.ly/3BBuv8k
How to Perform the Iodine Patch Test - https://bit.ly/3RyitSM

AMALGAM SMOKING TEETH = POISON GAS (IAMOT) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/CFg6ArJpuQ51/

Iodine Companion Nutrients - https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0


I have finally made this long overdue video "The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0" which is an updated more thorough version of "The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V2.0" video that I made many years ago.


In this video, you will learn how much Lugols Iodine to mega dose, how often, when, the iodine companion nutrients, salt loading protocol to flush out toxic halides such as fluorine, bromine, chlorine, and much more.


I highly recommend watching this video from start to finish if you are someone who wants to learn fully how to safely and correctly mega dose with Lugol's iodine and also minimize the halide detox symptoms that can occur when taking it.


