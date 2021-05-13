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KelTec P17 - One Year Later
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42 views • May 13, 2021
One year after acquiring our first KelTec P17, are we still charmed?

Hill People Runner's Kit Bag
https://youtu.be/YtyeA3MlvNw

DIY Holster
https://youtu.be/N2uy3-ecNGA

KelTec P17 - Handling Stovepipe Malfunctions with Browning BRP Ammo.
https://youtu.be/qahf282IQc4

Applegate Grip Ratio
https://youtu.be/ZXWA8vuYP-0

KelTec PF9 vs Walther PPQ Grip Ratio Testing
https://youtu.be/rnJt6veQXzo

How the 22 Wins: 9mm vs 22LR
https://youtu.be/kR3THJW5smQ

Rex Applegate Series
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7EAKRL73l0wmMT2ivTATuc

Funker Tactical - A Life Saving CQC Weapon Retention Tactic?! The G-WRAP
https://youtu.be/kBzVNEbFxAY


0:00 One Year Later
0:45 CCW Reason
1:07 Paddle Mag
1:50 Safety
2:18 Runners Kit
2:59 Colors
3:13 Slide Stop
3:49 Malf Handling
4:11 Grip Ratio
6:43 Reliability
7:16 9mm vs 22
11:00 Body Armor
11:35 Penetration
12:15 Bear Gun
13:36 Point Shooting
14:04 Elbow Retention
17:05 Conclusion
18:00 Bonus
Keywords
22lrkeltecp17
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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