KelTec P17 - One Year Later

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Hill People Runner's Kit Bag
https://youtu.be/YtyeA3MlvNw
DIY Holster
https://youtu.be/N2uy3-ecNGA
KelTec P17 - Handling Stovepipe Malfunctions with Browning BRP Ammo.
https://youtu.be/qahf282IQc4
Applegate Grip Ratio
https://youtu.be/ZXWA8vuYP-0
KelTec PF9 vs Walther PPQ Grip Ratio Testing
https://youtu.be/rnJt6veQXzo
How the 22 Wins: 9mm vs 22LR
https://youtu.be/kR3THJW5smQ
Rex Applegate Series
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7EAKRL73l0wmMT2ivTATuc
Funker Tactical - A Life Saving CQC Weapon Retention Tactic?! The G-WRAP
https://youtu.be/kBzVNEbFxAY
0:00 One Year Later
0:45 CCW Reason
1:07 Paddle Mag
1:50 Safety
2:18 Runners Kit
2:59 Colors
3:13 Slide Stop
3:49 Malf Handling
4:11 Grip Ratio
6:43 Reliability
7:16 9mm vs 22
11:00 Body Armor
11:35 Penetration
12:15 Bear Gun
13:36 Point Shooting
14:04 Elbow Retention
17:05 Conclusion
18:00 Bonus