Alliance of Defiance

June 6, 20238,662 views

4416

SupportSave28 RepostsShare

thecrowhouse @thecrowhouse



https://thecrowhouse.com

Audio Only: https://audio.com/the-crowhouse

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2

3Speak: https://3speak.tv/user/maxigan

FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10

VigilanteTV: https://vigilante.tv/c/the_crowhouse/

Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/

Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical

Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan

Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse

Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/maxigan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/max_igan/

Discord : https://discord.com/channels/TheCrowhouse#7982

MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702

TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:

https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww

The Crowhouse Community Forums:

https://thecrowhouse.community/

Monthly Subscriptions the TheCrowhouse can now be received via Stripe or direct contributions can be made via Wise bank.

If you would like to assist please visit this page:

https://thecrowhouse.com/contribute.html

Any support is greatly appreciated

Crypto-currencies:

Bitcoin:

bc1qj3vrxj4zyyuaq2f8r3vgur6nrejgewckfv7gpa

Ethereum:

0x924C0F9A9889f703a9220eCf322342B9d6BDb32D

Monero: 87myJVoX3H4Pfd3hDp2wujHeB6K7VdFYF2zJJmoqGv8yE55mQDJdg3ySqnmwBXdZLrhJyydykgs2khmckmJNadaeHY3CrYQ

Pirate Chain: zs1f7jvqcntcplpfnva2lw7spwzr0xa5x7wczneg0v2epl78quqnt9ggudrk02yyzp8t4zy7pmflat

Litecoin:

LcTY57kkuWaSF8YqC9EbLpxBj5kcQzMLhQ

Dash:

XfGA55jscnDdHyQKhKTAEHQMP6GhqC5AGm

Bitcoin Cash:

qrnrjs27537pwd5ss2g6ez8epyp2cjfu8vu4tlrn5g

XRP:

rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2

CHRISTINE ANDERSON MEP - STOP COMPLYING - YOU CANNOT COMPLY YOUR WAY OUT OF A TYRANNY

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eA1xfVkVN7wH/

Brits to receive Universal Basic Income for the first time ever

https://www.ladbible.com/news/brits-universal-basic-income-trial-england-launch-352999-20230604

Basic income: a radical idea enters the mainstream 2016

https://www.aph.gov.au/About_Parliament/Parliamentary_Departments/Parliamentary_Library/pubs/rp/rp1617/BasicIncome

Basic income is considered a radical idea. But in 2020 we lived it and some people want it back

https://amp.abc.net.au/article/100681912

Will Labor’s ‘same job same pay’ bill hurt more experienced workers?

https://amp.theguardian.com/australia-news/2023/jun/05/will-labors-same-job-same-pay-bill-hurt-more-experienced-workers-experts-respond

Jewish and proud

https://t.me/TheCrowhousechat/409827

7/9/75 CIA DIRECTOR WILLIAM COLBY BEFORE SENATE COMMITTEE (heart attack gun)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fomOeIhEWDg

Federal architect of Covid hoax Dr Brendan Murphy admits vaxx mandates are unjustified resigns on July 6

https://cairnsnews.org/2023/06/02/federal-architect-of-covid-hoax-dr-brendan-murphy-admits-vaxx-mandates-are-unjustified-and-resigns/

Federal architect of Covid hoax Dr Brendan Murphy admits vaxx mandates are unjustified resigns on July 6

https://cairnsnews.org/2023/06/02/federal-architect-of-covid-hoax-dr-brendan-murphy-admits-vaxx-mandates-are-unjustified-and-resigns/

Texas Meetup Antiquitech, Cycles of Destruction & Redacted Histories

https://www.meetup.com/flat-thumbs-for-feb/events/293347430/?_xtd=gatlbWFpbF9jbGlja9oAJDg4YTM3YWFmLTM4MDUtNDAxOS1iZjU2LWI5Mjg3OTBiOWY2Nw%253D%253D&_af=event&_af_eid=293347430

Tribal Rapé, Mapacho

https://katukina.com/

Honey and Onion Cure (end clip)

https://t.me/TheCrowhousechat/409755

Max Igan en Español

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/maxiganenespanol/

https://odysee.com/@MaxIganenEspa%C3%B1ol:5

Biometric Update

https://www.biometricupdate.com/

Guide to Forming Communities Spanish Edition

http://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Guide%20to%20Forming%20Communities%20Spanish%20Edition.pdf

Weatherwar101 Website

https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly

https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/



