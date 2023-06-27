Skyfall 2023: Unmasked by Pastor Nancy Odle

Session #10 from the Skyfall 2023 Conference.
Pastor Nancy Odle shares her powerful testimony of being set free from spirits of murder from past abortions. Later that evening, there was an altar call and many women were set free from the evil spirits obtained from having an abortion!
We exercise authority over Satan when confessing our faults and repenting of sin!
