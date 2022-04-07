BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Ardis "Watch The Water" Is Covid From A Symbol Of An Ancient Evil? Real Bombshell
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
3946 followers
Follow
15
Share
Report
2395 views • April 07, 2022
On an episode of covid secrets with Jonathon Otto, Dr. Ardis discusses how the American gov’t is assessing the water supplies to “check “for covid. He then states this is no virus at all, it’s actually a poison and he reveals what’s REALLY killing everyone.

Dr. Ardis on the Stews Peter Show warns people to "watch the water" Could Covid have come from a snake? Why was the young researcher murdered before presenting his research on the spike protein from covid victims. Stay Tuned..... and watch the water

Clip 1
Full episode on Rumble: Covid Secrets: Live Q&A session with Dr. Bryan Ardis On March 30- Covid, Vaccines & The Spiritual Battle
Topic at the 40:00 minute mark
https://rumble.com/vz41zy-covid-secrets-live-q-and-a-session-with-dr.-bryan-ardis-march-30-covid-vacc.html

Clip 2
Bitchute video: DR.BRYAN ARDIS ‘WATCH THE WATER ’ EXPLOSIVE BOMBSHELL ON COVID- THE GREAT LIE REVEALED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nMPTn2qGbm8l/

Note:
Dr. Ardis spoke to Laura Lynn Live recently regarding the vaccines targeting by race.

Rumble video: Laura Lynn With Dr. Ardis: Vaccination Targeting By Race, For Depopulation

https://rumble.com/vy9y2a-laura-lynn-with-dr.-ardis-vaccination-targeting-by-race-for-depopulation.html

Stew Peters Show
Dr. Ardis on the Stews Peter Show warns people to "watch the water" Could Covid have come from a snake? Why was the young researcher murdered before presenting his research on the spike protein from covid victims. Stay Tuned..... and watch the water

Mirrored site:

Rumble video: Mind-Blowing: Could the Origin of COVID Be From a Symbol of Evil? - 'Watch the Water'

https://rumble.com/vzlszb-mind-blowing-could-the-origin-of-covid-be-from-a-symbol-of-evil-watch-the-w.html
Keywords
vaccinesnwowaterdepopulationwefcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Belle Carter
Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Belle Carter
Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Belle Carter
Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Edison Reed
Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Cassie B.
French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy