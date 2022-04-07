Dr. Ardis "Watch The Water" Is Covid From A Symbol Of An Ancient Evil? Real Bombshell

On an episode of covid secrets with Jonathon Otto, Dr. Ardis discusses how the American gov’t is assessing the water supplies to “check “for covid. He then states this is no virus at all, it’s actually a poison and he reveals what’s REALLY killing everyone.Dr. Ardis on the Stews Peter Show warns people to "watch the water" Could Covid have come from a snake? Why was the young researcher murdered before presenting his research on the spike protein from covid victims. Stay Tuned..... and watch the waterClip 1Full episode on Rumble: Covid Secrets: Live Q&A session with Dr. Bryan Ardis On March 30- Covid, Vaccines & The Spiritual BattleTopic at the 40:00 minute markClip 2Bitchute video: DR.BRYAN ARDIS ‘WATCH THE WATER ’ EXPLOSIVE BOMBSHELL ON COVID- THE GREAT LIE REVEALEDNote:Dr. Ardis spoke to Laura Lynn Live recently regarding the vaccines targeting by race.Rumble video: Laura Lynn With Dr. Ardis: Vaccination Targeting By Race, For DepopulationStew Peters ShowDr. Ardis on the Stews Peter Show warns people to "watch the water" Could Covid have come from a snake? Why was the young researcher murdered before presenting his research on the spike protein from covid victims. Stay Tuned..... and watch the waterMirrored site:Rumble video: Mind-Blowing: Could the Origin of COVID Be From a Symbol of Evil? - 'Watch the Water'