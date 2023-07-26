Create New Account
Chase Bank De-banks Anti Vaxxer Mercola AND HIS FAMILY -- Stalinism Arrives in USA
Published 21 hours ago

Prominent anti-vaxxer Joseph Mercola was de-banked from JP Morgan Chase, not only himself, but his associates and family as well, meaning that a Communist/Stalinistic social credit system has arrived in the United States of America. Thank god for #bitcoin as the way to bank yourself without the permission of other entitities. #bitcoin #mercola #chase #banking #socialcreditscore MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

