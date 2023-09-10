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Maui - HAARP Weather Mod, Space Weapon 10Sep23
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
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191 views • September 10, 2023

Jim Stone, "Here are the bullet points on what happened in Maui. (Condensed from voterig.com)

1. Power lines did not start the fire.

2. The hurricane did not produce the perfect wind, I strongly suspect a weather warfare system did.

3. The fire was arson, and even if it was not additionally lit once it reached Lahaina, (it was) but even if that was not done, I think the weather warfare system alone would have done a comparable job.

4. It is absolutely obvious that the fire was re-spawned where needed (to ensure complete destruction where wanted) by a space based laser. Recently *Nasa launched a rocket* and I 100 percent believe it launched a weapons platform that will be used to spark fires everywhere.

5. The police did indeed blockade people into Lahaina to get the death count as high as possible. Not all of the police were in on this, there were normal cops in with the fire telling people to evacuate and guiding traffic while the rogue cops were keenly placed perfectly to trap everyone and force them to burn to death.

6. Lahaina was burned for the sole purpose of taking the land, which is why the police barricaded people in. The so-called elite wanted to take the ancestral lands from Hawaiians who were sitting on it indefinitely via contracts with the U.S. government that in effect made the land a protected "Indian reservation" for as long as the locals did not sell it off. They were refusing to sell it off. And with many many many ancestries now wiped out, the land is there for the taking.

7. It is a hard reality that not a single private property owned by ONE SINGLE elitist property burned, even though there were plenty RIGHT THERE.

8. Prior to the fire, the WEF singled out Lahaina to be re-built as a smart 15 minute city. And the WEF wanted all of Maui to be a "smart island" Therefore, the existing infrastructure was very inconvenient.

9.The elite have expressed concern about Martha's vineyard being too close to the mainland, and about the seasonably cold climate. They want a different Island to hide out on while they burn the world, and Maui fits the bill perfectly.

* The above bullet points are certified fact. From these points, here is the story. Lahaina was burned by the elite who want to take Maui and convert it into a playground sanctuary. They want the population dead and faked a disaster to accomplish that. Most likely they used a recently deployed weapons platform sent up by NASA on a weapons platform. It will be used to fake "climate change" - a well known hoax which they are now blaming the wildfires on."

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