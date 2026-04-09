US 2 Week "Ceasefire" is ANOTHER Trap For Iran

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- The US has no interest in peace with Iran and is simply agreeing to a ceasefire (again) to reorganize and rearm ahead of restarting hostilities with Iran at the soonest possible juncture;
- The ceasefire affords the US another opportunity to use its Israeli proxy to strike at Iran, possibly even with nuclear weapons, playing “spoiler” to non-existent US interest in peace all to afford the US plausible deniability;
- As the US poses as wanting “peace” with Iran, it continues its other global wars of aggression aimed at the wider multipolarism Iran is a central pillar in lifting up;
References:
NYT - Iran’s 10-Point Proposal Demands an End to Attacks and Sanctions (Apr. 6, 2026):
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/06/world/middleeast/iran-10-point-proposal.html
Brookings Institution - Which Path to Persia (2009):
https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf
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