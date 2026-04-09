BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US 2 Week "Ceasefire" is ANOTHER Trap For Iran
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10206 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
945 views • 2 days ago

- The US has no interest in peace with Iran and is simply agreeing to a ceasefire (again) to reorganize and rearm ahead of restarting hostilities with Iran at the soonest possible juncture;

- The ceasefire affords the US another opportunity to use its Israeli proxy to strike at Iran, possibly even with nuclear weapons, playing “spoiler” to non-existent US interest in peace all to afford the US plausible deniability;

- As the US poses as wanting “peace” with Iran, it continues its other global wars of aggression aimed at the wider multipolarism Iran is a central pillar in lifting up;

References:

NYT - Iran’s 10-Point Proposal Demands an End to Attacks and Sanctions (Apr. 6, 2026):

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/06/world/middleeast/iran-10-point-proposal.html

Brookings Institution - Which Path to Persia (2009):

https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf

---------------

Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic

Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863

-----------

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

-------------------

Mirrored - The New Atlas

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
iranusatrapcaesefire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump mulls troop WITHDRAWALS from NATO allies deemed &#8220;unhelpful&#8221; in Iran conflict

Trump mulls troop WITHDRAWALS from NATO allies deemed “unhelpful” in Iran conflict

Ramon Tomey
Iran Announces Acceptance of Bitcoin for Strait of Hormuz Transit Fees

Iran Announces Acceptance of Bitcoin for Strait of Hormuz Transit Fees

Sterling Ashworth
Gas prices hit $4.16 as Iran war chokes global oil supply

Gas prices hit $4.16 as Iran war chokes global oil supply

Cassie B.
Israel&#8217;s Self-Sabotage: How a Regime of Chaos Is Destroying Its Own Future

Israel’s Self-Sabotage: How a Regime of Chaos Is Destroying Its Own Future

Mike Adams
Health Secretary Kennedy Launches Podcast Targeting Official Health Narratives

Health Secretary Kennedy Launches Podcast Targeting Official Health Narratives

Morgan S. Verity
Vance Warns Iran Ahead Of Pakistan Talks, Claims U.S. &#8216;Has All The Cards&#8217; On Nuclear Fuel

Vance Warns Iran Ahead Of Pakistan Talks, Claims U.S. ‘Has All The Cards’ On Nuclear Fuel

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy