US 2 Week "Ceasefire" is ANOTHER Trap For Iran

- The US has no interest in peace with Iran and is simply agreeing to a ceasefire (again) to reorganize and rearm ahead of restarting hostilities with Iran at the soonest possible juncture;

- The ceasefire affords the US another opportunity to use its Israeli proxy to strike at Iran, possibly even with nuclear weapons, playing “spoiler” to non-existent US interest in peace all to afford the US plausible deniability;

- As the US poses as wanting “peace” with Iran, it continues its other global wars of aggression aimed at the wider multipolarism Iran is a central pillar in lifting up;

References:

NYT - Iran’s 10-Point Proposal Demands an End to Attacks and Sanctions (Apr. 6, 2026):

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/06/world/middleeast/iran-10-point-proposal.html

Brookings Institution - Which Path to Persia (2009):

https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf

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