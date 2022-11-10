Twin Flames and Devil's games: Counterfeit love story

Nov 15, 2019

The following information is introduction to a wider work covering the pathology and workings of 'twin flames' and romantic paired relationship dynamics within our underworld duality experience, exposed to negative interference as well as Positive in Frame. It covers patterns and dynamics noted in Lauda's client work and also via personal insight observations of the inverted manipulations wrought upon personal relationships in attempts to interfere with Positive States and the Healing of traumas that negative bound entities often seek to reinforce in our lives. The aim is to help others identify such patterns and setups and to better comprehend the traps involved in many often manipulated pairings that individuals remain in to their harm and detriment, and especially where many individuals refuse to acknowledge the harms they inflict in negative geared pathology often cast and groomed from one's youth. I also intend to eventually speak out also supplying male perspective in terms of the multi layered inversion workings designed to derail one's Positive Progression in negative gearing, often raised and conditioned unto inversion programming, with effect made worse when such body/mind/soul ingrained patterns are left unidentified, denied and unacknowledged.

