BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prophetic Dream "Governments Will Shutdown All Forms Of Communications!" In The Great Tribulation the fallen angels launch UFO invasion/Project Blue Beam/Military Brutality (mirrored)
YAHUVEH'S Amightywind Holy Prophecies
YAHUVEH'S Amightywind Holy Prophecies
57 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
613 views • September 26, 2022

this is a mirrored video 

The False Blue Beam Rapture Rapture mocks the True Holy Rapture

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html    

"The dream starts out that the Governments of the world told all hospitals and doctors that anyone who came in to be treated, for even minor treatments no matter how small, were to be reported to the Government.

Get ready to see YAHUVEH knock the dominoes down! Then I saw on TV and the internet and heard on the radio of an alien invasion, and ufo's were seen everywhere all over the world and people were communicating with each other trying to figure out how to resist the aliens and protect themselves. The people were scared and angry and demanding to know what the Government was doing to protect them from this invasion. The Government said they were going to take away all forms of communication to protect the people because an alien invasion was upon earth and the Government did not want the people fighting the aliens. The Governments of the world said they would handle it with the alien leader. People wanted to know what was going on and the Government said, you will know when we turn the communications back on. The governments then started to disable and shut down all forms of communication including satellites which affected T.V., telephones, radios, internet and all other forms of communication that people normally have available. They started to shut down everything in Europe first but this was also going to happen all over the world after Europe does it.

The Military was everywhere and they were going in peoples homes and taking over their houses and holding them hostage to make sure they would not retaliate against the aliens. The military was extremely evil and cruel and they were raping woman and shooting anyone who resisted and were shooting anyone they wanted too for no apparent reason.

I called associate Minister Kathrynyah on a satellite phone and an operator came on the phone and she said, "How is this call going through, this should not be possible because the satellite should have been disabled in your area, but you might be last on the list, but your satellite already should have been shut off. There will be no more communication using satellites until the Governments determine otherwise.

The operator then cut off our phone call."

End of Dream

Given to Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu

October 14, 2009


***

Please visit  

https://amightywind.com/home.html   

And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:​

https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred         

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw     

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw       

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksC      

To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva 

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme       

See all Prophecies here 

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html 





   

Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy