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Rogue Ways 2.19 - Sexuality & Gender!
Rogue Ways
Rogue Ways
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6 views • July 17, 2023

Trans, Queer, Straight, Cis, and everyone in between is welcome to what could

be a straight up shit show, given all the eggshells and landmines one might

need to tiptoe around, but instead will be an episode where wise people come

together to shed light on a tricky topic. Join Lindsay Rose Bovshov, Dorothy

Rex, and Scott Daniel Summersgill and myself as we jump headfirst into the

abyss of political corectness gone wild and try to bring out the gold therein.

Find more of Dotty here: [https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPD...](None)

Rokfin: <http://rokfin.com/RogueWays> Locals:

[https://rogue.locals.com](https://rogue.locals.com/) Site:

[https://www.rogueways.org](https://www.rogueways.org/) SubscribeStar:

<https://www.subscribestar.com/rogue-ways> Twitter:

<https://twitter.com/ApotropaicSoul> Donate: <http://paypal.me/QuorriScharmyn>

Music for Rogue by The UnknoWn: <https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyLarson>

Telegram: <http://t.me/RogueWays> Rogue on Odysee:

<https://odysee.com/@RogueWays:0> Rogue on Rumble:

<https://rumble.com/c/c-345755> Rogue on YouTube:

<https://www.youtube.com/c/RogueWays> Rogue on BitChute:

<https://tinyurl.com/y4cq7m6r> Rogue on DLive: <https://tinyurl.com/yyuxbv8n>

Rogue on DTube: <https://d.tube/#!/c/quorri.scharmyn> Rogue on SoundCloud:

[https://soundcloud.com/lindesy-quorri...](https://soundcloud.com/lindesy-

quorri-brwon) Spagyric Remedies and Supplements you can trust:

[https://www.phoenixaurelius.org/?ref=...](https://www.phoenixaurelius.org/?ref=lindseybrown1)

Thrive Movement:

[https://ThriveOn.ontraport.com/t?orid...](https://ThriveOn.ontraport.com/t?orid=147635&opid=18)

Donate via Coinbase Wallet: @ApotropaicSpirit




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Keywords
straighttransgendertranssexualhomosexualitycis
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