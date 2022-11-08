⚡️ Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu - Inspects Command and Control post of the Russian Joint Forces Group. 110822

⚡️Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu inspects command and control post of the Russian Joint Forces Group involved in the special military operation in Ukraine





◽️At the command and control post, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu received a report of Commander of the Russian Joint Forces Group General of the Army Sergei Surovikin on the current operational situation, the enemy's tactics, how Russian forces carried out combat actions in different operational zones, and separately on the provision of all types of allowances for those who joined the troops as part of partial mobilisation.





◽️General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Federation's Minister of Defence, presented the Russian military personnel for the acts of valour and courage with the Gold Star medal of the Hero of the Russian Federation, the Order of Courage, and other state decorations at the end of work at the command and control post of the Russian Joint Forces Group.