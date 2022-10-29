Black Conservative Perspective - Elon Musk FIRES Twitter CEO & Top Censorship Executives IMMEDIATELY After Officially Closing Deal!

Elon Musk officially closed his deal to purchase Twitter after months of back and forth with the social media company’s board.



The acquisition was announced on Thursday night. CNBC’s David Faber reported that CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal have left the company.



The New York Times reported Musk fired the two men. Also let go were top legal executive Vijaya Gadde and general counsel Sean Edgett.



