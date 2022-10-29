Black Conservative Perspective - Elon Musk FIRES Twitter CEO & Top Censorship Executives IMMEDIATELY After Officially Closing Deal!

Elon Musk officially closed his deal to purchase Twitter after months of back and forth with the social media company’s board.
The acquisition was announced on Thursday night. CNBC’s David Faber reported that CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal have left the company.
The New York Times reported Musk fired the two men. Also let go were top legal executive Vijaya Gadde and general counsel Sean Edgett.
https://www.youtube.com/c/BlackConservativePerspective
Credit for the original video goes to Black Conservative Perspective
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.